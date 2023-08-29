Company News for Aug 29, 2023

Shares of 3M Company ( MMM ) jumped 5.2% on reports that the multinational conglomerate was approaching a settlement agreement valued at around $5.5 billion plan to resolve over 300,000 lawsuits linked to defective military earplugs.

JD.com, Inc.’s ( JD ) shares rose 2.6% after the Chinese government said that it would cut tax on stock trades to boost its stock market.

Shares of RPT Realty ( RPT ) surged 17.4% on news that the company will be acquired by Kimco Realty Corporation ( KIM ) for $2 billion in stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s ( BSX ) shares gained 6% after the company announced positive results regarding its treatment for patients afflicted with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeats.

