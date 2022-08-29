Company News for Aug 29, 2022
- Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM plummeted 21.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.65 per share, wide than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45 per share.
- Farfetch Limited’s FTCH shares soared 26.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.21 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26.
- Shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN declined 5.7% on reports that talks of the company being bought by Merck & Co., Inc. MRK have come to a halt.
- Dell Technologies Inc.’s DELL shares tumbled 13.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 revenues of $26.43 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.5 billion.
