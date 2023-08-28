Company News for Aug 28, 2023

Shares of Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) gained 4.1% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.

The Gap, Inc.’s ( GPS ) shares jumped 7.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.34 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. ( AFRM ) surged 28.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.69 per share versus, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.86 per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s ( HE ) shares tumbled 18.6% on reports that Maui County is suing the company for damages sustained during the island wildfires.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.