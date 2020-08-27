Company News for Aug 27, 2020

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS soared 15.4% after the company reported second- quarter earnings of $3.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24.

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY jumped 11.5% after the company posted second- quarter earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada RY rose 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. EV moved up 0.5% after the company’s third-quarter earnings of 82 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77cents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.