Markets

Company News for Aug 27, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS soared 15.4% after the company reported second- quarter earnings of $3.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24.
  • Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY jumped 11.5% after the company posted second- quarter earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
  • Shares of Royal Bank of Canada RY rose 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
  • Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. EV moved up 0.5% after the company’s third-quarter earnings of 82 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77cents.

Click to get this free report

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular