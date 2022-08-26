Company News for Aug 26, 2022

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $6704 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6702.1 million.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD jumped 4.8% on a broader NVIDIA-led semiconductor stock rally.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s PTON shares plummeted 18.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $678.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $683.2 million.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM advanced 2.2% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 per share.



