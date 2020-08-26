Company News for Aug 26, 2020

Shares of Medtronic plc MDT rose 2.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.

The J. M. Smucker Company’s SJM shares jumped 6.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.37 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s AAL shares dropped 2.2% after the company announced that it would lay off 19,000 employees in October unless the government extends airline payroll aid.

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. IMVT rose 3.5% after the company announced the results from its multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial of IMVT-1401 were statistically significant.

