Company News for Aug 25, 2023

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada RY gained 1.6% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share.

Shares of NetEase, Inc. NTES lost 4% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA fell 4.9% and weighed down on the Dow Jones Index.

Apple Inc.’s AAPL shares slid 2.6% on the tech slump.

