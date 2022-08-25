Company News for Aug 25, 2022

Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU surged 3.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH jumped 8.4% as Cruise Lines emerged among the best-performing stocks of the day.

Nordstrom, Inc.’s JWN shares plummeted 20% after they cut their annual earnings expectations citing excessive inventories due to customers reeling under inflation.

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY advanced 4.3% after posting second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share.

