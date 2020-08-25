Company News for Aug 25, 2020
- Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM slid 2.6% after the company confirmed an outage that was preventing users from being able to join and start meetings on the service.
- Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation AXAS rose 10.8% after the Angelo, Gordon & Co. reported to have a 16.6% active stake in the company.
- Shares of Brainsway Ltd. BWAY jumped 13.4% after the company reported that its deep transcranial magnetic stimulation system has received FDA clearance as an aid in short-term smoking cessation.
- Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. CGIX surged more than 100% after the company signed a definitive merger agreement with StemoniX.
