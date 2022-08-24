Company News for Aug 24, 2022

Shares of JD.com, Inc. JD jumped 3.4% after posting second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK dropped 3.2% at weak housing sales data.

Twitter, Inc.’s TWTR shares plunged 7.3% after its former head of security made accusations about the company making false statements about its security practices and lying to Elon Musk about fake accounts on its platform.

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. M jumped 3.8% after posting second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.

