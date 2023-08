Company News for Aug 23, 2023

Shares of Macy's, Inc. M fell 14.1% after the retail major warned of weak consumer spending through the holiday shopping season.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA dropped 2.8% after hitting its all-time high of $481.87, ahead of its earnings call due after hours on Wednesday.

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. INVH gained 1%, with real estate becoming the winning sector of the session.

Comerica Incorporated’s CMA shares slid 4.1% on the regional banking slump.

