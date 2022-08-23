Company News for Aug 23, 2022

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX plunged 6.1% after CFRA Research forecast a slowdown for the stock for the rest of the year.

Shares of Ford Motor Company F dropped 5% after it was ordered to pay $1.7 billion to the families of victims killed in a fatal rollover of a F-250 pickup truck. The automaker also said it would slash 3,000 jobs in the United States and Canada.

Signify Health, Inc.’s SGFY shares soared 32.1% after it was reported that a bidding war was taking place between multiple companies to acquire it.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s AMC shares got decimated by 42% on the same day the cinema chain’s preferred stock listing started trading, after Cineworld Group plc, a major rival, filed for bankruptcy.

