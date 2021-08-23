Company News for Aug 23, 2021

Foot Locker Inc.'s FL shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.21, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.

Farfetch Ltd.'s FTCH shares gained 1.5% after reporting second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.31, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.38.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY rose 1% after the FDA approved its drug Opdivo for post-surgery bladder cancer.

Shares of 360 DigiTech Inc. QFIN soared 15.1% after posting second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.

