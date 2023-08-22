Company News for Aug 22, 2023

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) soared 14.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s ( ESTE ) surged 16.7% after Permian Resources Corporation ( PR ) agreed to buy the company for $4.5 billion in an all-stock deal, including debt.

Shares of Nikola Corporation ( NKLA ) plummeted 23% following the announcement that the company plans to conduct a registered direct offering of $325 million in senior convertible bonds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s ( NSSC ) shares tumbled 45% after the company revealed that an audit had identified inaccuracies in its financial statements for fiscal quarters concluding in September, December, and March.

