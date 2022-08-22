Company News for Aug 22, 2022

Shares of Deere & Co. DE rose 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $13 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.9 billion.

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. FL soared 20% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s BILL shares jumped 16.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $200.22 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.35%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd.’s VIPS shares surged 3.9% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.37, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26.

