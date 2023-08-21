Company News for Aug 21, 2023

Applied Materials Inc.’s ( AMAT ) shares surged 3.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.

Ross Stores Inc.’s ( ROST ) shares climbed 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.

Shares of Globant S.A. ( GLOB ) jumped 7.9% after the company posted second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.

Shares of BILL Holdings Inc. ( BILL ) appreciated 9.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.

