Company News for Aug 21, 2020
- Intel Corp.'s INTC shares gained 1.7% after the company announced accelerated repurchase of its own shares worth $10 billion.
- Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ rose 2.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.
- Shares of Synopsys Inc. SNPS climbed 8.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.74, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.
- L Brands Inc.'s LB shares surged 3.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.34.
