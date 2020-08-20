Company News for Aug 20, 2020
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s MNTA shares soared 69.2% after the company entered into an agreement to be taken over by Johnson & Johnson JNJ
- Shares of Target Corp. TGT jumped 12.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64.
- Shares of Galapagos NV GLPG plunged 25% after the FDA disapproved a drug of its partner Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, in its current form.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s REGN shares gained 1.8% after the company formed a partnership with Roche Holdings to ramp up the production of its potential COVID-19 drug.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.