Company News for Aug 20, 2020

  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s MNTA shares soared 69.2% after the company entered into an agreement to be taken over by Johnson & Johnson JNJ
  • Shares of Target Corp. TGT jumped 12.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64.
  • Shares of Galapagos NV GLPG plunged 25% after the FDA disapproved a drug of its partner Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, in its current form.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s REGN shares gained 1.8% after the company formed a partnership with Roche Holdings to ramp up the production of its potential COVID-19 drug.


 


