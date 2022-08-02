Company News for Aug 2, 2022
- Shares of The Boeing Company BA jumped 6.1% after it was reported that the U.S. aviation regulator had approved its modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares fell 2.5% as global oil prices slid.
- Shares of HSBC Holdings plc HSBC surged 6.5% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.’s PKI shares rose 5% after it reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $1.23 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 billio
