Company News for Aug 19, 2022

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS jumped 6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.01, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79.

Shares of The Tapestry Inc. TPR gained 1.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.78, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

ZTO Express Cayman Inc.’s ZTO shares rose 0.4% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s CSCO shares climbed 5.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.

