Company News for Aug 19, 2020

Oracle Corp.'s ORCL shares gained 2.2% following news that the company is considering acquiring TikTok's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Shares of The Boeing Co. BA dropped 1% following the company's decision to offer a second voluntary layoff package to employees to streamline its businesses.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP rose 1.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.

Kohl's Corp.'s KSS shares plunged 14.7% after the company said that the pandemic will continue to affect its businesses in the near-term.

