Markets

Company News for Aug 19, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Oracle Corp.'s ORCL shares gained 2.2% following news that the company is considering acquiring TikTok's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
  • Shares of The Boeing Co. BA dropped 1% following the company's decision to offer a second voluntary layoff package to employees to streamline its businesses.
  • Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP rose 1.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.
  • Kohl's Corp.'s KSS shares plunged 14.7% after the company said that the pandemic will continue to affect its businesses in the near-term.

Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohls Corporation (KSS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular