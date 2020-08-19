Company News for Aug 19, 2020
- Oracle Corp.'s ORCL shares gained 2.2% following news that the company is considering acquiring TikTok's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
- Shares of The Boeing Co. BA dropped 1% following the company's decision to offer a second voluntary layoff package to employees to streamline its businesses.
- Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP rose 1.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.
- Kohl's Corp.'s KSS shares plunged 14.7% after the company said that the pandemic will continue to affect its businesses in the near-term.
Click to get this free report
The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kohls Corporation (KSS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.