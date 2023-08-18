Company News for Aug 18, 2023

Cisco Systems Inc.’s ( CSCO ) shares surged 3.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.

Amcor plc ‘s ( AMCR ) shares gained 1.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. ( AVT ) climbed 8.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.06, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.

Shares of Bilibili Inc. ( BILI ) rose 0.7% after posting second quarter 2023 revenues of $757.02 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.21%.

