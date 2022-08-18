Company News for Aug 18, 2022

Target Corp’s TGT shares fell 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.

Shares of Lowe's Companies Inc. LOW rose 0.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.67, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63.

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. TJX gained 2.8% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s A shares jumped 7.2% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

