Company News for Aug 18, 2020
- Domino's Pizza Inc.'s DPZ shares gained 2.6% after the company announced to recruit 20,000 new employees nationwide for various positions.
- Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX surged 6.2% after the company initiated Phase 2b clinical trial in South Africa for its potential COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.
- Shares of JD.com Inc. JD climbed 7.9% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40.39.
- Cortexyme Inc.'s CRTX shares rose 1.3% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.60, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.63.
