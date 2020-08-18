Company News for Aug 18, 2020

Domino's Pizza Inc.'s DPZ shares gained 2.6% after the company announced to recruit 20,000 new employees nationwide for various positions.

Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX surged 6.2% after the company initiated Phase 2b clinical trial in South Africa for its potential COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.

Shares of JD.com Inc. JD climbed 7.9% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40.39.

Cortexyme Inc.'s CRTX shares rose 1.3% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.60, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.