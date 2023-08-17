Company News for Aug 17, 2023

H&R Block Inc.’s ( HRB ) shares jumped 9.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89.

Target Corp.’s ( TGT ) shares rose 3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. ( TJX ) climbed 4.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

Shares of Performance Food Group Co. ( PFGC ) surged 9.1% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.