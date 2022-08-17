Company News for Aug 17, 2022

Fabrinet’s FN shares soared 14.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.68, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56.

Sea Ltd.’s SE shares plunged 13.9% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $1.03, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.92.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. WWE rose 1.5% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc. FLNC dropped 3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.86, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.33.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fabrinet (FN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.