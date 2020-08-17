Company News for Aug 17, 2020

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT rose 3.9% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.

Shares of Mesoblast Limited MESO soared 51.4% after an advisory committee of the FDA approved its primary drug candidate remestemcel-L to treat critical responses to bone marrow transplants in children.

Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX jumped 9.9% after the company announced that it has signed a deal with the UK government to supply 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. SKYS jumped 51.9% after the company announced Cayman court decision and filing complaint against Hudson in New York court.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.