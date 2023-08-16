Company News for Aug 16, 2023

The Home Depot Inc.’s ( HD ) shares rose 0.7% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46.

Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ( ESLT ) shares fell 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.

Shares of Sea Limited ( SE ) plunged 28.7% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenue of $3.423 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%.

Shares of On Holding AG ( ONON ) plummeted 18% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, well short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.

