Company News for Aug 16, 2022
- The Walt Disney Co.’s DIS shares gained 2.2% after hedge fund manager Dan Loeb acquired a large stake in the company.
- Shares of Cardinal Health Inc. CAH rose 0.9% after following news that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a large stake in the company.
- Unity Software Inc.’s U shares tumbled 7.1% after the board rejected a bid from AppLovin Corp. APP to acquire for a consideration of $58.85 per share.
- Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA advanced 3.1% after its CEO Elon Musk said that the company produced more than 3 million electric vehicles.
