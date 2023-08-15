Company News for Aug 15, 2023

United States Steel Corp.’s ( X ) shares soared 36.8% after the company rejected takeover bid from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF ).

Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares fell 1.2% after the company decided to cut prices of two versions of its Model Y SUVs in China.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ( AMC ) plunged 35.6% after a Delaware judge approved its revised but controversial stockholder settlement.

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL ) rose 2.8% after naming Alex Chriss, a top executive at Intuit Inc. ( INTU ), as its new chief executive officer.

