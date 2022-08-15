Company News for Aug 15, 2022
- Illumina Inc.’s ILMN shares tumbled 8.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.
- Shares of Flowers Foods Inc. FLO fell 0.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2022 revenues of $1,129.1 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,133.3 million.
- Viavi Solutions Inc.’s VIAV shares gained 1.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.
- Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN rose 0.1% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15.
