Company News for Aug 14, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s ( WPM ) shares rose 2.8% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.

Flowers Foods Inc.’s ( FLO ) shares surged 4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.

Shares of News Corp. ( NWSA ) advanced 4.65% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09.

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. ( ONTO ) fell 2.8% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.