Company News for Aug 14, 2020
- Shares of WESCO International, Inc. WCC jumped 7.4% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
- GrowGeneration Corp.’s GRWG shares surged42.7% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of 6 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents.
- Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV soared 22.1% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of 20 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.
- Shares of Energous Corporation WATT rose nearly 6% after the company introduced a new wireless charging transmitter module, EN7410M.
