Company News for Aug 13, 2020

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY rose 3.1% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of 44 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

Boxlight Corporation’s BOXL shares soared 23.9% after the companyannounced a strategic partnership with Samsung for the United States education market.

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. BMRA rose 6.4% after the company announced a notice of allowance for new U.S. patent application covering diagnostic guided therapy for irritable bowel syndrome.

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. AMTX jumped nearly 28% after the company highlighted the launch of Aemetis health products subsidiary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.