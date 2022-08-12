Company News for Aug 12, 2022

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. HBI declined 7.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share.

Dillard's, Inc.’s DDS shares soared 17.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $9.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 per share.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX plummeted 18.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share.

National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s EYE shares gained 3.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.21 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.

