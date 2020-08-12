Company News for Aug 12, 2020

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s BR shares jumped 4% after the companyreported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10.

Shares of Atlas Corp. ATCO surged 9.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.

The Macerich Company’s MAC shares declined 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

