Markets

Company News for Aug 12, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s BR shares jumped 4% after the companyreported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10.
  • Shares of Atlas Corp. ATCO surged 9.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.
  • The Macerich Company’s MAC shares declined 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

Click to get this free report

Macerich Company The (MAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Seaspan Corporation (ATCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular