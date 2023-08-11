Company News for Aug 11, 2023

Shares of Dillard's, Inc. ( DDS ) jumped soared 10% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 per share.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s ( MFC ) shares rose 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 core earnings of $0.62 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.

Shares of Illumina, Inc. ( ILMN ) gained 0.3% after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share.

Genpact Limited’s ( G ) shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share.

