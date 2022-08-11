Stocks

Company News for Aug 11, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of ironSource Ltd. IS soared 10% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.
  • Wix.com Ltd.’s WIX shares surged 11.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.14 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39 per share.
  • Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO declined 0.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd.’s CYBR shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.27 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30 per share.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

See 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>

Click to get this free report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

ironSource Ltd. (IS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCO CYBR WIX IS

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

Are Investors Too Optimistic?

Aug 10, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular