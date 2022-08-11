Company News for Aug 11, 2022

Shares of ironSource Ltd. IS soared 10% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.

Wix.com Ltd.’s WIX shares surged 11.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.14 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39 per share.

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO declined 0.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share.

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s CYBR shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.27 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30 per share.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.