Company News for Aug 11, 2020

Canopy Growth Corp.'s CGC shares surged 7.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 loss per share of $0.20, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.28.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. GOLD dropped 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $104.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.4 million.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL jumped 10% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $175.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52 million.

Marriott International Inc.'s MAR shares gained 3.6% after posting second-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,464 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,392 million.



