Company News for Aug 11, 2020
- Canopy Growth Corp.'s CGC shares surged 7.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 loss per share of $0.20, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.28.
- Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. GOLD dropped 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $104.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.4 million.
- Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL jumped 10% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $175.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52 million.
- Marriott International Inc.'s MAR shares gained 3.6% after posting second-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,464 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,392 million.
Click to get this free report
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.