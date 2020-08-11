Markets

Company News for Aug 11, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Canopy Growth Corp.'s CGC shares surged 7.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 loss per share of $0.20, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.28.
  • Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. GOLD dropped 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $104.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.4 million.
  • Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL jumped 10% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $175.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52 million.
  • Marriott International Inc.'s MAR shares gained 3.6% after posting second-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,464 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,392 million.
     

Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular