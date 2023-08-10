Company News for Aug 10, 2023

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TTWO ) declined 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s ( AKAM ) shares jumped 8.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.49 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share.

Shares of Twilio Inc. ( TWLO ) rose 2.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.54 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.

iRobot Corporation’s ( IRBT ) shares increased 0.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 loss of $1.42 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.69 per share.

