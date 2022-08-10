Stocks

Company News for Aug 10, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO surged 14.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.16 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22 per share.
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s H shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.
  • Shares of Aramark ARMK increased 2.5% after the company reported thir-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • AdaptHealth Corp.’s AHCO shares plummeted 13.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.

