Company News for Aug 10, 2022
- Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO surged 14.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.16 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22 per share.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s H shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.
- Shares of Aramark ARMK increased 2.5% after the company reported thir-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
- AdaptHealth Corp.’s AHCO shares plummeted 13.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Free Stock Analysis Report
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aramark (ARMK): Free Stock Analysis Report
AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.