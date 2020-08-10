Markets

Company News for Aug 10, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Illumina Inc.'s ILMN shares plunged 10.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
  • Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. TTD gained 2.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.
  • Shares of EOG Resources Inc. EOG tumbled 4.1% after reporting second-quarter 2020 loss per share of $0.23, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.14.
  • T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS shares surged 6.5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
     

Click to get this free report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Free Stock Analysis Report

TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular