Company News for Aug 10, 2020

Illumina Inc.'s ILMN shares plunged 10.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. TTD gained 2.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.

Shares of EOG Resources Inc. EOG tumbled 4.1% after reporting second-quarter 2020 loss per share of $0.23, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.14.

T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS shares surged 6.5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.



