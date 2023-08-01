Company News for Aug 1, 2023

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM rose 3% on energy stocks rallying.

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ shares fell 4% after its efforts to resolve the litigations it faces on its talc product line were quashed by a U.S. court.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation ON rose 2.5% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share.

Netflix, Inc.’s NFLX shares climbed 3.1% on consumer discretionaries, doing well in the session.

