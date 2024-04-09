Company News for Apr 9, 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( TSM ) shares rose 1% because its Arizona subsidiary secured up to $6.6 billion from the Biden Administration, signaling support for semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, boosting TSM's production capabilities.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ( AIRC ) shares surged 22.4% after Blackstone announced a $10 billion all-cash deal to take AIRC private.

Paramount Global ( PARA ) shares decreased 7.6% following investor Matrix Asset Advisors' expression of concerns regarding its acquisition negotiations with Skydance Media.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) shares rose 0.5% after CEO Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter discussed the potential impact of AI and highlighted benefits from the First Republic Bank acquisition.



