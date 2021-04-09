Company News for Apr 9, 2021
- Conagra Brands Inc.'s CAG shares rose 0.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.'s COST shares gained 0.7% after the company reported that its same-stores sales climbed 16% in March.
- Shares of Bilibili Inc. BILI surged 2.3% after the company denied the news of buying a 24% stake in Yoozoo Games.
- Shares of Box Inc. BOX tumbled 9.4% after the company received a $500 million investment from funds run by private-equity firm KKR issuing convertible preferred stock.
