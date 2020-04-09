Company News for Apr 9, 2020
- Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT surged 4.5% after the company confirmed that it will continue paying its regular dividend of $1.03 per share.
- Shares of Marathon Oil Corp. MRO climbed 7.3% after the company decided to cut its capex budget to $1.3 billion for 2020 in order to conserve cash due to coronavirus-led downturn.
- General Motors Co.'s GM shares jumped 8.6% after it was awarded to make 30,000 ventilators, for a consideration of $489.4 million, for the Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August.
- RPM International Inc. RPM gained 3.7% after posting third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20.
