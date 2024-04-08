Company News for Apr 8, 2024

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 3.6% following reportage that it had canceled its inexpensive car that was to be a catalyst of the company entering the mass-market.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD rose 2.8% on the tech rebound.

Devon Energy Corporation’s DVN shares gained 1.4% on energy prices continuing to rise.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX gained 1.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents.

