Company News for Apr 8, 2022

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s STZ shares rose 4.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW jumped 8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share.

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG gained 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $2913.7 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2836 million.

Pfizer Inc.’s PFE shares advanced 4.3% after it announced that it is going to buy privately held ReViral Ltd. to boost its drug portfolio.

