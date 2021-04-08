Company News for Apr 8, 2021
- QIAGEN N.V.'s QGEN shares rose 1.6% after the company unveiled a new product to more quickly sequencing the genomes of the Covid-19 virus.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.'s MSM shares tumbled 5.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $774 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.
- Shares of Li Auto Inc. LI plummeted 12.9% following the company's decision to offer a new $750 million debt to fund research and development.
- Shares of The GEO Group Inc. GEO plunged 20.4% after the company suspended quarterly dividend payment.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Geo Group Inc The (GEO): Free Stock Analysis Report
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM): Get Free Report
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.