Company News for Apr 8, 2020
- Darden Restaurants Inc.'s DRI shares rallied 12.5% after itsOlive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chains witnessed significant gain in to-go sales.
- Shares of 3M Co. MMM increased 2.8% after the company entered an agreement with the U.S. government to deliver 166.5 million respirator masks over the next three months.
- AT&T Inc.'s T shares advanced 2.2% after it announced a $5.5 billion term-loan agreement with 12 banks to keep dividend payment and as a protective measures from economic slowdown.
- Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM gained 1.9% following its decision to cut capex by 30% in 2020 to withstand low crude oil prices.
